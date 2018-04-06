6 POST OFFICES COULD CLOSE IN WEXFORD UNDER NEW AN POST DEAL

Up to 6 post offices in County Wexford could close under a deal hammered out at An Post.

The number to close will depend on the take up of the offer.

Any post office that will close will be voluntary after an outline deal was reached with postmasters on an exit package.

The offer is likely to see a number of self employed postmasters and postmistresses take a voluntary exit package and c lose their offices.

However post offices to close are expected to be in rural locations meaning that some people could be up to 15 kilometres from their nearest office.

There are over 30 post offices in operation in County Wexford serving a population of 150,000.

Postmasters and mistresses are due to meet on Sunday to discuss the exit deal.

If An Post feels the exit package is not taken up in a village where it deems the population to be too small to justify the service, then it will close it down.

