A young Taghmon student has been adjudged amongst the top ten artists in the country.

Ann Connors won her prize at the annual Sightsaver’s Junior Painter Awards held in Dublin yesterday.

The 9 year old is a pupil at Saint Fintan’s National School in Taghmon and her painting is entitled My Future Is Bright.

The competition is open to primary school children from around the country and there were 22 finalists in all.

