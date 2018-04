Bill Cosby – who was once known as ‘America’s Dad’ – could be going to prison for the rest of his life.

The US comedian has been found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman in Philadelphia in 2004.

Cosby stood up and shouted at a prosecutor in court after the verdict.

Lili Bernard is one of more than 60 women who’ve accused the star of attacking them over five decades.

She says it’s a victory for sexual assault victims everywhere – male or female.

