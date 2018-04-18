BRAVE POSTMISTRESS STOPS FOULKSMILLS POST OFFICE ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Foulksmills Post office will be closed today until around noon to allow for a forensic examination by Gardai.

It follows an attempted robbery on the premises yesterday afternoon.

At around four o’clock, a man brandishing a weapon entered the Post Office and demanded money from the cashier.

However the postmistress, Caroline Foxe refused and the man left.

Gardai were immediately called to the scene, but the would be thief had fled.

Anybody who noticed anything suspicious in the area yesterday afternoon is asked contact New Ross Gardai on 051 426030

