CALLS FOR IMPROVED EXPORT FACILITIES IN ROSSLARE

The status of Rosslare Europort needs to addressed when it comes to food imports and exports

Thats according to Verona Murphy National President of the Road Hauliers Association who brought up the issue with the Taoiseach at their annual conference in Dublin at the weekend

Food product can be imported and exported through Rosslare only if its destined directly to another EU country

This will pose problem for Irish food exporters when Brtiain leaves the European Union in less than a year

Verona Murphy is calling on the Department of Agriculture to upgrade its presence in Rosslare to overcome this matter

