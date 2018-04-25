CHANGES MADE TO TURAS NUA WILL STOP THE UNFAIRNESS OF THE SCHEME – SHEEHAN

A Fianna Fail New Ross councilor has welcomed the changes made by the Minister for Social Protection for Turas Nua.

The scheme is part of the Jobpath initiative by the government to help get unemployed people back into the world of work.

Michael Sheehan has proposed people who lost places on Community Employment (CE) schemes should be given priority.

The changes will take effect from June first.

Councillor Sheehan says the CE scheme was unfair and these rule changes will help to rectify the issue.

