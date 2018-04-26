DUNCANNON’S ALDRIDGE LODGE WINS TOP AA AWARD

Aldridge Lodge in Duncannon has been named as the AA’s Guest Accommodation of the year 2018.

Conor Faughan of AA Ireland has expressed his congratulations to owners Bill Whitty and Joanne Harding

The AA uses highly trained and experienced Inspectors to investigate the B&B and lodges

The award was presented by Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD at a prestigious ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The lodge has also won numerous awards for it’s food services since opening in 2005.

