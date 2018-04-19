FIANNA FAIL REFUSE TO CALL FOR DENIS NAUGHTEN’S HEAD OVER INM

Fianna Fáil has refused to say if the Communications Minister should resign over the INM controversy.

Denis Naughten says he didn’t give any inside information to Independent News and Media during a conversation with a PR person in 2016.

Opposition TDs have criticised the Minister for discussing the proposed buyout of Celtic Media with a lobbyist while telling the Dáil he hadn’t made a decision about it.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley wouldn’t say if Denis Naughten should go, but said there are questions to be answered.

