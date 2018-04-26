FURY OVER CLUB MATCHES BEING CANCELLED FOR WEXFORD CHALLENGE GAME

3 club football games in Wexford due to be held on Friday night have been cancelled due to a county challenge game.

The intermediate games between Adamstown and Ballyhogue as well as Volunteers vs St Patrick’s along with a junior game between Starlights and Rathgarogue Cushinstown will now not go ahead as the senior Wexford team will take on their under 20 counterparts instead.

It’s seen as another blow to the GAA’s idea to have April as a club only month.

The games have been rescheduled with dates and venues to be announced at a later date.

The Wexford senior footballers are using the challenge match as a test ahead of their championship game with Laois on May 12th.

