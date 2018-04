A public meeting has been called in Bunclody to discuss the future of the Millrace Hotel in the town

Uncertainty about the future of the establishment is ongoing but the building has yet to be sold.

There had been plans for the hotel to be turned into a nursing home but this has been opposed to by locals.

The meeting will be held on Monday night in the River’s Edge at 8pm and will be hosted by local councillor Fianna Fail’s Barbara-Anne Murphy

Share this article....