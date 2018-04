The Residential Tenancies Board is warning it’ll need ‘new resources’ if it’s going to offer renters more protection.

Yesterday the Housing Minister promised the RTB would be given extra powers to ensure tenants don’t fall prey to rogue landlords.

It’ll soon be a criminal offence to breach the 4% rent rise in pressure zones.

But today the RTB claims it’s going to need more help to enforce the new rules.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says they’ll be given plenty of support.

