A bill that would close all work places during red weather warnings will be brought before the Dail tomorrow.

It follows Storms Ophelia and Emma over the past 6 months.

The bill by Sinn Fein would ensure that workers aren’t penalised for staying at home during extreme weather.

It would also impose penalties on those who put lives in danger during red warnings and proposes giving Gardai the power to prosecute reckless behaviour.

