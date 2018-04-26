NEW CAR SALES IN WEXFORD UP 5% SINCE JANUARY

Wexford has bucked the trend in new car registrations for the first three months of this year.

New car sales are down in every county this year except Wexford which has seen an increase of 5% on the same period last year.

The national decrease has averaged out at 5.5% with some counties registering new car sales down by over 10%.

However new cars are being replaced by imported vehicles which are continuing to see a year on year increase.

Economist Jim Power says the imports are generally fairly new cars.

