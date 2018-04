The Finance Minister say bankers will have to make do without their bonuses – for now.

A new review will look at whether salary caps should be relaxed in the future though for those working at bailed-out lenders.

In the meantime Paschal Donohoe says he’ll be voting against a rule change for banks that owe the tax payer money.

There’s pressure to remove caps so Ireland stay competitive after Brexit.

But Paschal Donohoe says he’s not doing anything yet.

