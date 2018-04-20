PETER MCVERRY TRUST WELCOMES MAJOR FALL IN ROUGH SLEEPER NUMBERS

The Peter Mc Verry Trust says it’s delighted with a major fall in the number of rough sleepers in Dublin.

There’s been a 40% decrease in the last few months.

Department of Housing figures show 184 people sleeping on the streets of the capital during the winter, but that’s dropped to 110 this spring.

The most recent count was carried out at the end of March by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

Pat Doyle is the CEO of the Peter Mc Verry Trust – he says the bad weather has actually helped.

Share this article....