PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED ON ELECTRIC CARS TODAY

The country’s first ever public information campaign on electric cars is being launched today.

The Environment Minister is hoping to convince people to switch to a more sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

Transport now accounts for a third of our energy use and Carbon Dioxide emissions.

In Norway, experts expect at least 40 percent of their traffic to soon be made up of electric vehicles.

Ståle Frydenlund is with the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association – he says they offer major incentives to drive them.

