ROAD TO RESPECT EXPECTED TO BE FAVOURITE FOR CORAL PUNCHESTOWN GOLD CUP

The Grade One Coral Punchestown Gold Cup is the feature race on today’s second day of the Punchestown Festival.

Noel Meade’s Road to Respect, who was fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, is expected to go off as the favourite.

Wexford man Sean Flanagan is the man charged with taking Road to Respect home for the victory.

It comes after a bizarre incident yesterday when Paul Townend on board Al Boum Photo intentionally missed the last fence in the Growise Champion Novice Chase.

Townend was banned for 21 days after believing that he heard a shout to bypass the fence which lead to him driving Robbie Power and Finian’s Oscar out of the race as well.

He’s still expected to go on Killultagh Vic in the big race today with his ban starting after the festival.

Share this article....