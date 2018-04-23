STUDY INTO SEXUAL ABUSE PRPOSED BY GOVERNMENT

There’s been a broad welcome to the news that a second Sexual Abuse and Violence study will be proposed by the Justice Minister.

It’s 16 years since the last SAVI report, which revealed that one in four men and one in three women is a victim of sexual abuse in Ireland.

Advocacy groups say there’ve been huge changes since, with online grooming, internet abuse and an explosion in pornography.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell says we need to know about who the victims are, their ages, their genders and what type of abuse they suffer

