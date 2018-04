The jury in the trial of a man, accused of murdering his nephew’s friend in Co Waterford, will sit for a third day today.

37 year old Tadhg Butler with an address at Seafield in Tramore denies murdering Michael O’Dwyer in January 2014.

He maintains he was trying to stop his nephew self-harming, when he accidentally stabbed Mr O’ Dwyer.

The jury has three verdicts open to them: guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

