The mother of a 14 year old Tipperary girl whose body was found in a river days after she went missing has criticised adolescent mental health services.

Grainne Gault has given her first TV interview since the death of her daughter Elisha last month and has called for a nationwide suicide first aid programme.

Speaking on TV3’s Pat Kenny Show, Grainne says she wants to help others in the same situation.

Share this article....