Liverpool, Roma and UEFA have all condemned the violence at Anfield last night which has left an Irish fan in a critical condition in hospital.

The 53 year old was hit by a belt before Liverpool and Roma’s Champions League semi-final tie and received serious head injuries.

Two Italian men in their 20s were arrested and are being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Liverpool went on to win the game 5-2 with the second leg to be played in Rome next Wednesday.

Share this article....