A substantial sum of money was stolen from a business premises just outside Wexford town overnight

The money was taken from Leisure Max on the Rosslare road between 12 midnight and 1.30 am this morning

Thieves cut thier way into the building in what gardai described as a professional operation which was over in a quick time as evidenced by CCTV footage.

Wexford gardai are investigating and appeal for any information on it

