WEXFORD TO RECEIVE 1,300 SOCIAL HOUSING UNITS BEFORE 2021 – KEHOE

The biggest single housing challenge facing the government in County Wexford is a lack of housing.

Plans are afoot to address this issue according to Minister of State Paul Kehoe.

Minister Kehoe announced that 1,300 social housing units will be delivered to Wexford in the next 3 years.

281 units will be delivered this year with more than 100 of those in Enniscorthy.

Construction is due to start on 52 houses in Greenville Lane in the town in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile 46 homes will be ready in the Moyne area by next year.

More units will be built all around the county this year with announcements to be made on those later.

