More than 1 in 20 cases brought to Emergency Departments are alcohol related.

The study shows Saturday nights and Sunday mornings are EDs busiest times for drink related cases – 29 percent of people turning up are for harm due to alcohol.

The report, which is the first of its kind here, includes every Emergency Department in Ireland and was led by staff at Galway University Hospital, NUI Galway and the HSE.

