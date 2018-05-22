22 HOUSES TO BE BUILT IN GOREY IN NEW HOUSING BOOST FOR WEXFORD

A new €5 million social housing scheme is to be built on the outskirts of Gorey.

Work on the project is expected to begin immediately.

When completed the scheme will be acquired by Wexford County Council.

The announcement was made by Wexford Junior Minister Paul Kehoe.

22 houses will be built on the Ballytegan road and will be turned over to the council when completed.

It’s another housing boost for the county after the news that over 100 homes will be built in the Enniscorthy area in the coming months.

