26 NEW SNA POSITIONS FOR WEXFORD SCHOOLS

Education Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed schools will get 800 additional Special Needs Assistants from September.

26 will be allocated to County Wexford and this has been welcomed by Wexford Minister with Responsibility for Defense Paul Kehoe.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Kehoe said that the extra 26 posts will also kids with special needs to reach their full potential in Wexford schools.

The schools benefiting from these new assistants will be informed later today.

