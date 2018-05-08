County Wexford has been approved for the operation of a number of services under the Drink Link initiative

In all twelve routes around the county have been given the go ahead in an announcement by Minister Shane Ross today

The scheme is on a pilot basis for six months from the end of June and will bring customers to and from pubs at weekends across the county

With twelve routes approved in County Wexford this is the most for any of the nineteen counties selected for the scheme

The routes were submitted by Local Link Wexford who will also operate the new service

