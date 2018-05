A 59 year old woman is recovering after being injured during a hit and run in Gorey yesterday morning.

She was walking her dog at Millands on the outskirts of the town when she was hit by a car at around 7.30am.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai have confirmed a person has presented themselves to Gorey Garda Station to help with inquiries.

