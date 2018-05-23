ABORTION PILLS BECOME THE FOCUS JUST DAYS OUT FROM REFERENDUM

The mother of a women who took an abortion pill without medical supervision says it was one of most terrifying and traumatic experiences.

Elaine Bedford says her 25 year old daughter – who has type 1 diabetes – nearly died two years ago because of the disease.

Kate became pregnant unexpectedly last year and opted to take the pill because her health was being put at further risk.

Elaine says her daughter was bleeding and losing consciousness.

She’s calling for a Yes vote in the referendum as she doesn’t want any other mother to go through what she did.

A pro-life TD says the government has neglected to consider that many GPs don’t want to offer abortion pills.

Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler says some other countries have moved away from a GP led service.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email