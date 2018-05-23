ACADEMY OF CLINICAL SCIENCE CALLS CERVICAL OUTSOURCING ‘SHORT SIGHTED’

The decision to outsource the examination of cervical cancer smear tests was short sighted, according to the Academy of Clinical Science.

It’s appearing before an Oireachtas committee to discuss the issue this morning.

It emerged in recent weeks that 209 women recieved false negative results from their smear tests and subsequently developed cervical cancer.

18 of those women have since died.

Irene Regan, President of the Academy of Clinical Science and Laboratory Medicine, says it was against outsourcing some of the examining of smear tests to the US.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email