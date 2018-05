Gardai in Wexford Town are believed to be investigating an alleged rape on Saturday afternoon.

A woman in her late 20’s claims she was raped in broad daylight in a forested area of Maudlintown known as the Rocks.

It’s understood she may have met up with the man earlier.

After the alleged incident the victim approached volunteers at a nearby soccer tournament and the Gardai were called.

