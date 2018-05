One in 5 children helped by Barnardos is experiencing ‘hidden homelessness’.

The charity part of a new campaign being launched today to highlight the issue.

Along with Focus Ireland, the Simon Community and the Vincent de Paul Society they want to draw attention to people living in squats or sleeping on friends’ sofas.

CEO of Barnardos, Fergus Finlay, says living in cramped conditions is having devastating impact on children in particular.

