The Scoping Inquiry into CervicalCheck will look at the US labs smear tests were sent to.

The investigation will examine every aspect of CervicalCheck and aim to establish who knew what about the non-disclosure of smear test audits to patients.

It will start working today by consulting with Vicky Phelan and some of the other women involved.

The investigation is being headed by Dr Gabriel Scally from the Royal Society of Medicine and is due to report in June.

