CERVICAL SMEAR TESTS SHOULD BE SENT TO A DIFFERENT TESTING FIRM – BOYD BARRETT

Women should be told where their smear tests are being rechecked, according to People Before Profit.

TD Richard Boyd Barrett says none of the results should be sent to American firm Clinical Pathology Laboratories – known as CPL – which misread Vicky Phelan’s abnormal smear.

The case has sparked an audit of hundreds of women’s results amid fears that some Cancers could have been diagnosed earlier.

Deputy Boyd Barrett brought up the issue of who’s doing the retesting at leader’s questions yesterday.

