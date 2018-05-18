COUNTY WEXFORD TO HOLD FIRST EVER AFRICA DAY NEXT FRIDAY

County Wexford is to host its first ever Africa Day.

The event will take place next Friday 25th in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy.

It is being hosted by Enniscorthy Municipal District Council and is to acknowledge the continuing contribution of the African diaspora in to all aspects of daily life in Wexford.

People from all over Co. Wexford are encouraged to engage with the celebrations and to experience the cultures of these new vibrant communities as they embed into and become a welcome and integral part of everyday Irish society.

