The Irish National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig has got grant aid to upgrade its facilities.

€35,000 is going towards the improvement of the physical interpretation of the Viking site through interactive technology.

The announcement was made at a meeting of Failte Ireland in County Wexford at Dunbrody House yesterday.

Heritage Park Manager Maura Bell says the grant aid will be spent on new audio visual equipment and a green screen to enhance the experience at the park.

