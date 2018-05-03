€9.25 MILLION BOOST FOR WEXFORD FLOODING RELIEF SCHEMES

Wexford is to receive Government funding to the tune of €9.25 million to deal with the ongoing problem of flooding.

The Government has identified 300 communities most affected by flooding.

50 such projects across the Country are to begin immediately.

The scheme for Wexford which will take in the area from the Boat Club down to the Talbot Hotel is now going to the design and construction phase.

Minister of State Paul Kehoe made the announcement on Morning Mix where he also said the funding for the Enniscorthy Flood Relief is ringfenced and work is due to start next year after extensive preparatory work.

Share this article....