ELDERLY WOMAN ROBBED OF €5,000 AFTER DISTRACTION THEFT

People across the south east are being warned of what is being described as distraction theft.

It follows an elderly woman in Waterford having €5,000 stolen from here moments after withdrawing it from the bank.

She was approached on the street by a man speaking in broken English seeking directions and looking at a map.

When she pointed out to him that the map he had was that of the UK he looked confused and fled.

Afterwards she realised the cash was gone from her bag.

Investigating officers believe two men and two women are involved in this type of distraction theft and are warning people in the region to beware.

