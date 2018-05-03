ENNISCORTHY CBS CROWNED ALL IRELAND CHAMPS FOR 2018

Enniscorthy CBS have been celebrating after been crowned under 17 All Ireland Champions after a 1-0 victory over St Joseph’s of Galway yesterday.

It’s the school’s first All Ireland title in soccer and a third for Wexford after Gorey Community School in 2013 and Kilmuckridge all the way back in 1999.

The team lead by teachers Lisa Burke and Shane Murphy worked hard all year and were rewarded with the top prize yesterday.

A Kieran Murphy goal in the first half gave them the advantage but they had to defend resolutely to be crowned the champions at the legendary Home Farm ground in Dublin.

