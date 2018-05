Gardaí say arming them with tasers won’t ramp up violence on our streets.

They’re calling for ordinary rank and file guards to be given extra protection on duty.

It follows an attack on a serving Garda with a metal baseball bat in Ballyogan, South Dublin last weekend.

Representative body the GRA claims up to 7-thousand members are injured while working each year.

Spokesperson John O’Keefe says tasers are an effective deterrent, without being fatal.

