GARDAI LOOKING FOR INFORMATION SURROUNDING 14 YEAR OLD’S DEATH

Gardai are intensifying their search to try and determine Ana Kriegal’s final movements as they continue with their murder investigation.

The body of the 14 year old school girl was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan yesterday afternoon.

Ana Kriegal was last seen at around 5.30 in St. Catherine’s Park on Monday evening.

She was reported missing by her family at around 8 o’clock that night.

Gardai are now focusing on who Ana was with and how she made her way from the park to the unused buildings where she was found about one kilometre away.

There are a number of routes from the park to the derelict farmhouse and invesitgators are trying to figure out what route Ana took.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station who’s heading up the investigation is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

