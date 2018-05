Gardai in Wexford are calling for more resources, particularly in rural areas.

The call comes in the wake of an assault on one of their members in Blackwater last week.

The annual GRA Conference is taking place for the second day in Wexford.

Garda Derek Campion says it seems that calls for more resources are falling on deaf ears.

Last weeks incident in Blackwater highlights the seriousness of the situation according to Garda Campion.

