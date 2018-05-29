GARDAI RENEW APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ABOUT CRASH THAT KILLED AISLING DOLAN

Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a road crash in Wexford this day last week in which a 19 year old woman died.

Three cars were involved in the collision which happened near Blackstoops roundabout in Enniscorthy.

Aisling Dolan was a front seat passenger in one of the cars, while the driver of that car was seriously injured and is still in hospital.

In particular Gardai would like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

