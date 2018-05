Investigators hunting for the killer of Cameron Reilly in Louth are looking at whether his phone was used to lure him to his death.

18-year-old Cameron was found strangled to death in a field near Dunleer on Saturday.

Gardaí are still searching for his mobile phone.

Journalist Conor Feehan says Cameron’s death followed a row at a party on Friday night.

