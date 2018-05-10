GOOGLE ACCUSED OF CENSORING REFERENDUM DEBATE AFTER BAN

Google has been accused of censoring debate in the 8th Amendment referendum.

Pro-life group Love Both says ‘everyone should be worried’ that the Internet giant has decided to ban campaign ads in the run up to the vote.

Search results will still be available.

But Cora Sherlock, spokesperson for the LoveBoth Campaign says that’s not enough.

Meanwhile, Google’s decision has been welcomed by those on the Repeal side.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley, who’s a Together for Yes supporter, says it’s the right choice.

