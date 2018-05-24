GOVERNMENT’S LACK OF KNOWLEDGE ON PE HALLS IS A DISGRACE – BROWNE

Fianna Fail spokesperson on Mental Health Deputy James Browne says he is astonished at the number of Primary and Post Primary schools across Wexford that do not have PE facilities.

Deputy Brown is even more disturbed to discover that the Department of Education doesn’t even know what schools are without such facilities.

James Brown submitted a query to the Department of Education recently.

He says it’s a disgrace that the Government doesn’t have a clue and that it’s a huge setback for their plans for tackling obesity levels in the country.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email