HOMELESSNESS CAMPAIGNERS WANT THE CSO TO TAKE CHARGE OF FIGURES

The CSO is being urged to take charge of the country’s homeless figures.

Latest stats for April show a slight decrease to 9,652 – but the Housing Department removed around 300 people from the list saying they’re actually in homes and not emergency accommodation.

Homeless charities are disputing the figures and say it proves the Governments plan to tackle the crisis just isn’t working.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland says allowing the CSO to take over the figures means the Department can then focus more on delivering the houses needed

