HSE CHIEF O’BRIEN FACING QUESTIONS OVER THE CERVICAL CHECK SCANDAL

The head of the HSE has accused a TD of trying to cause hysteria over the CervicalCheck scandal.

Tony O’Brien is appearing before an Oireachtas committee where he’s been accused of dancing on the head of a pin to avoid resigning.

He says he didn’t know about women not being told of the audits of their smear tests – and there’s no way smear testing can be infallible.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry attacked Mr O’Brien’s stance saying this was one of the worst scandals in the history of the state.

