HUNDERDS ATTEND VIGIL FOR MURDERED JASTINE VALDEZ

Gardai are investigating whether Jastine Valdez’s suspected killer tried to buy cocaine after her death.

Detectives are trying to track the movements of Mark Hennessy between the time the 24 year old student was abducted on Saturday and the time Mr. Hennessy was shot dead on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a vigil in Enniskerry last night for Jastine.

Speaking at the event, Filipino priest Father Rene Esoy said the community still feels very welcome in Ireland despite the horrific events.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email