HUNDREDS TO WALK FROM DARKNESS INTO LIGHT FOR PIETA HOUSE IN WEXFORD

Hundreds of people across County Wexford are set to be up at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning to take part in the Darkness Into Light annual walk for mental health.

The walk has now become an international event with 180 venues hosting a walk over four continents.

It was first held in the Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2009 and is the main fund raising event for the Pieta House mental health charity.

Wexford participants have a choice of four venues assembling at 4.15 tomorrow morning

They begin at Saint Josephs Community Centre in Wexford town, Bellefield GAA club in Enniscorthy, The Apex in New Ross and Flanagan’s Wharf in Courtown.

